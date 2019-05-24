HARTFORD (WFSB) - The sun has set, and Memorial Day weekend has started. Millions of drivers are on the road as triple a predicts this to be one of the busiest weekends of the year
Looking for speeding and distracted driving on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Waiting to start your travel was wise because there’s not a lot of traffic to contend with.
The unofficial start to summer is here and thousands were making a dash for the beach.
“I love coming up to the coast, I love Stonington, Branford," Gary Archer of New York said Friday.
archer makes the drive from Fishkill New York each year and knows the usual trouble spots.
It was heavy again this year as AAA estimates two million will be on the road in new england. With a sunny forecast ahead, Hammonasset beach park was packed tonight.
Coming here is an annual tradition for the Charles family, who camp out until Monday. They say getting here from Newtown and Bethel was half the fun.
"It was a lot of fun, there was some traffic, but we were excited to get here," Rachel Charles of Newtown said.
Hammonasset is an annual tradition for many, but it’s baby Paige’s first time and dad, T.J Zagurski is ready to make memories on this Memorial Day weekend.
"Hopefully we’ll go on a bike ride on the new bike path and go to the beach for the first time, so it’ll be an interesting weekend," Zagurski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.