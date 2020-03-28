Trump says he's considering short-term quarantine of New York

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he's considering a short-term quarantine of New York state, and surrounding areas, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
"We're thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hotspot. ... We might not have to do it, but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," he told reporters as he departed the White House.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
CNN's Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.
