Tuesday, March 2nd on PEOPLE: Don't try this at home! Jason Derulo and Will Smith have become a viral TikTok team! From golf swings, to workouts... Learn more about the ideas behind the videos viewed by millions, at 7:30pm on Channel 3.
Tuesday night on PEOPLE TV at 7:30pm
- Andrea Almeida
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Andrea Almeida
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
- Retired CT state trooper dies after being punched over the weekend in Las Vegas
- EMS employee detained after throwing Molotov cocktails at several CT ambulances
- PD: Landlord performed lewd acts while watching tenant and her children from hidden room
- Early Warning Weather Forecast
- Doctors warning women that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause false positives in mammograms
- PD: Hartford woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver
- First Lady Jill Biden to visit Meriden next week
- State police release findings of Hole in the Wall Gang Camp fire investigation
- Police chiefs blast gov's recreational marijuana plan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.