HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Tuesday morning commute could feature precipitation of all kinds.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of the state may start to see light snow early Tuesday morning.
"Later tonight, in the pre-dawn hours, snow and a wintry mix will develop," DePrest said.
Temperatures will stay in the 20s overnight, so the roads will become slick.
As a result, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield and Fairfield counties.
The shoreline may see an icy mix of sleet, snow and rain.
"Snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to rain showers as the morning progresses," DePrest said.
Snowfall totals will be light, from a coating to 1 inch, and there will be a thin glaze of ice on top.
All precipitation will transition to rain and taper to drizzle across the state by early Tuesday afternoon.
Weather conditions are expected to greatly improve by the afternoon.
The state will see partial clearing and temperatures could rise to 40 degrees or higher.
The roads will be in much better shape for the evening commute.
Then comes round two.
"Rain will mix with wet snow Wednesday morning and a few snow showers will linger into Wednesday afternoon," DePrest said.
Temperatures will be in the 40s but will drop to the 20s overnight.
The rest of the week looks dry but cold and windy.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will feature lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.
"Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 20s. Morning sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon," DePrest said.
A storm system's track will depend on what happens Sunday.
One model is forecasting a major snowstorm for Saturday night and Sunday, but another shows a brushing of light snow.
Channel 3's meteorologist will keep viewers posted.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
