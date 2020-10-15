ANCHOR INTRO
HALLOWEEN IS JUST OVER TWO WEEKS AWAY...BUT SOME CONNECTICUT CITIES ARE ALREADY LOOKING AHEAD TO HOW TO CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY.
CHANNEL THREE EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER ELLIOTT POLAKOFF IS LIVE IN NEW HAVEN WITH MORE ON WHAT’S IN STORE FOR ELM CITY RESIDENTS ON OCTOBER 31st.
YEAH MARK AND ERIN...OBVIOUSLY HALLOWEEN IS GOING TO LOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT IN THIS COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
HERE IN NEW HAVEN...LARGE GATHERINGS AND EVENTS STILL ARENT PERMITTED...BUT ON TOP OF THAT...MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER ANNOUNCING IN A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY THAT HE’S RECOMMENDING TRICK OR TREATERS TO NOT GO DOOR TO DOOR.
THATS BECAUSE ELICKER AND THE CITY BELIEVE DOING THE NORMAL DOOR TO DOOR ROUTINE MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO STICK TO SOCIAL DISTANCING.
THE MAYOR ALSO EMPHASIZED THAT HALLOWEEN COSTUMES OR MASKS DONT TAKE THE PLACE OF ACTUAL CLOTH OR SURGICAL FACE MASKS AND THAT ANYONE WHO IS OUT SHOULD STILL WEAR THEIR DAILY FACE MASKS.
INSTEAD OF GOING FROM DOOR TO DOOR, OR EVEN CAR TO CAR...CITY REPRESENTATIVES RECOMMEND PARTICIPATING IN VIRTUAL OR DRIVE BY EVENTS.
Maritza Bond/New Haven Director of Public Health
(“Drive-in movie, having a movie night..things of that nature. Halloween themed meals...outdoor restaurants, and of course whichever you partake whether virtually or in one of the recommendations that we just provided..we ask that you continue to wear personal protection measures.”)
Marissa Salazar/East Haven
(“I think that this year is going to be a little tricky. I think that it’s probably best to make that discretion on a personal basis. I feel like if I had kids I would probably call it quits on Halloweeen this year.”)
OBVIOUSLY THESE ARE ONLY RECOMMENDATIONS FROM MAYOR ELICKER AND THE CITY...THEY CANT PREVENT TRICK OR TREATERS FROM DOING THEIR NORMAL ROUTINE.
TONIGHT ON CHANNEL THREE EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 11...WE’LL HEAR FROM A HEALTH EXPERT ON POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF DOOR TO DOOR TRICK OR TREATING. FOR NOW...LIVE IN NEW HAVEN, ELLIOTT POLAKOFF CHANNEL THREE EYEWITNESS NEWS
