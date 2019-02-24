HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two young men are dead and three firefighters were injured after a fire erupted in a house in New Britain on Sunday evening.
The fire took place at a home on Elam Street at about 4:40 p.m.
New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz told Channel 3 that three people of the four people who live there were in the house at the time, and one escaped. The other two, according to Chief Ortiz were unable to get out, and were pronounced died.
Chief Ortiz said the fire was too hot for the firefighters to rescue the pair inside and were forced to fight the fire from the outside.
"They also got reports of two people trapped in the building, so they made an interior aggressive attack for as long as they could, it got to the point that it got worse, on the second floor," described Chief Ortiz.
"It was very turbulent, it was ready to go, the situation was bad."
Chief Ortiz said a firefighter was injured from a fall from the roof, but is expected to be OK. Two other firefighters suffered minor burns, said Chief Ortiz.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted her condolences to the family of the two killed in the house fire.
The identities of the people killed, their ages, or genders have not yet been released as officials are allowing the family to grieve.
Crews remain on scene and the road is closed.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates.
