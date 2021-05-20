Two Fun Tacos for A Taco Night!
BBQ Pork "Carnitas" Taco With Mustard Slaw
THE INGREDIENTS
1 lb. pulled pork or burnt ends, no sauce
8 small, soft corn tortillas (or sub hard shells)
12 ounces coleslaw cabbage mix
1/2 medium red onion, cut into paper thin slices using a mandolin or sharp knife
2-3 jalapeños, sliced
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 heaping tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
Shredded Mexican cheese blend, to garnish
Good quality BBQ sauce OR taco sauce, to drizzle
Salt and pepper to taste
THE STEPS
For coleslaw: Add slaw mix and red onion to a large bowl.
In a medium bowl, whisk together mustard, honey, apple cider vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil. Add whisked dressing to slaw, tossing and seasoning with salt and pepper.
Heat tortillas and pulled pork until warm.
For assembly: on a warmed tortilla, and pulled pork or shredded burnt end, and top with slaw and cheese. Sprinkle jalapeños and drizzle BBQ or taco sauce.
Shrimp Taco With Lime Crema Slaw
THE INGREDIENTS
8 small, soft corn tortillas
1 pound cooked shrimp, thawed, tails removed, and dried off
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
For the rub:
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
For the lime crema & slaw:
1 medium savoy cabbage (or sub napa cabbage), thinly sliced using a mandolin or sharp knife
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sour cream
2 limes, zested & juiced (plus extra lime wedges to garnish)
4 large garlic cloves, minced
Salt & pepper
Garnishes:
Cotija cheese, to garnish
Cilantro, to garnish
THE STEPS
For the lime crema: mix together sour cream, lime zest and juice, minced garlic, and salt and pepper in a bowl.
For the slaw: add thinly sliced cabbage, onion, and half of the lime crema to a large bowl. Toss until combined.
For the shrimp: mix together chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika. Add shrimp, and toss until coated. Preheat a large skillet with 3 tablespoons vegetable oil over high heat. Add shrimp and sauté for 5-7 minutes until the shrimp looks caramelized.
For assembly: add shrimp to corn tortillas. Top with dressed slaw. Add a teaspoon or so more of lime crema on top of the slaw. Garnish with cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve with extra lime wedges.
