Firefighters in Stamford rescued two people from a submerged truck during Winter Storm Cooper.
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at Cummings Park.
When firefighters arrived at the park they found a four-door pick-up truck floating 40 feet off shore.
A woman was standing in the truck's bed and a man was inside the cab.
Firefighters swam out to the truck and pulled the man through a small window in in the back of the cab of the truck. The woman was also rescued.
Stamford Police are investigating the incident.
