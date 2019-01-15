HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week looks fairly clear until Friday, when the first of two potential bouts of winter weather hits.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a weak storm will move through the area on Friday morning and bring snow, a wintry mix and rain.
As a result, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the end of the week.
Snow develops Thursday night, continues into Friday morning.
"The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast," DePrest said.
Snowfall accumulations across the state will range from a coating to 3 inches.
The storm will move away during the afternoon hours.
The sky should become partly sunny as temperatures rise well into the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees.
Overnight lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees.
After a relatively quiet Saturday, the winter weather returns Saturday night.
The storm, which will bring heavy precipitation to the state, looks to run throughout the day on Sunday.
However, what kind of precipitation remains to be seen.
At this point, Deprest said the GFS Model and the European Model are forecasting the storm center to track through Southern New England.
"For now, we expect snow to change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain by Sunday morning," DePrest said.
The icy mix should then change to plain rain across most of the state and this will last much of the day.
Precipitation may change back to all snow late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening before ending.
Highs should range from the 30s in Northern and Western Connecticut to the 40s in coastal and eastern portions of the state.
The forecast is subject to revision over the coming days. Just a slight shift in the storm track of 50 to 100 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and a heavy rainstorm.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of the forecast revisions.
Regardless of how the storm plays out, it will be followed by windy and cold temperatures early next week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
