U2 is back with new music.
The group has collaborated with Indian musician A.R. Rahman for a single titled "Ahimsa."
Both U2 and Rahman tweeted a snippet of the new song.
"The concept of 'ahimsa' or non-violence — it's Indian, it's South Asian, it's Buddhist... and sometimes we have to remind people about love, about ahimsa," Rahman told Rolling Stone India.
"It takes a lot of courage to be non-violent. It takes a lot of power. It's not a weakness. It's more power than showing might; it's going beyond that, believing in something else which is not present... something that's only in your spirit."
U2 is currently performing the Joshua Tree 2019 tour. The song is their first new music in two years.
