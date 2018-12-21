STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A UConn music professor has been nominated for the fourth time for a Grammy.
UConn professor of music composition, Kenneth Fuchs has studied and honed his art for years.
“I started composing when I was a junior in high school and that was in the summer of 1973,” said Fuchs.
Now, with his fifth recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, Fuch’s has been honored by being nominated for a fourth time for a Grammy.
“The first thing obviously that I have to do is compose the music. But as I always tell my students at UConn that is just the beginning because it is so important for composers to have their music performed and recorded for posterity,” Fuchs said.
It is a long and complicated process, coordinating soloists, conductors, and fundraising about $100,000 to pay for the project.
“It’s a very complicated project but very gratifying to work on,” said Fuchs.
There were 80 musicians participating in this album.
“The lead work on the album is my piano concerto with a subtitle ‘Spiritualist,’” Fuchs said.
What makes this album unique is its diversity.
There is piano, but there is saxophone and electric guitar drawing on rock and jazz.
The first week the disc was released it debuted at number 19 on the Billboard classical chart, number 5 on Amazon’s best sellers, and it’s received top ten classical recording endorsements from different sites.
“Many critics have commented upon the fact that there is basically something for everyone,” said Fuchs.
The album is up for best classical compendium, one of the most coveted categories because it means you are the best classical album around.
There were over 400 submissions this year.
“It doesn’t happen by itself, nothing in a project like this happens by itself it takes full time intention,” said Fuchs.
Small sections of the music are recorded once at a time and then an engineer makes a digital stitching of the best takes.
Fuchs tries to involve his students as much as he can to show them the process of composing along the way.
“I actually had a student who helped with proofreading and editing the music, yes. That’s my role as a teacher to pass on to show, to be a role model for my students,” Fuchs said.
The Grammy’s ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles this weekend.
Fuchs is hopeful the fourth times the charm.
“If we don’t win you know the only best thing I can do is write another piece. And that’s what I’m doing now. I’ve got two or three pieces that I have to get finished in the next year,” Fuchs said.
