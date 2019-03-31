HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Hartford police identified the 21-year-old University of Hartford student who stabbed two other students on campus on Sunday.
Jake Wascher of San Diego, California was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder.
Police said witnesses to the incident said Wascher and the victims were in a campus apartment, where they were rehearsing a scene from a movie as a class assignment. Wascher was reportedly “acting out” a scene from a movie where a person gets stabbed. That is when he began to stab both victims then ran away on foot.
Police said the stabbings took place in a dorm area but did not specify which dorm. The University of Hartford tweeted at 2:30 p.m., there was an emergency on Main Campus. The school later tweeted there was police activity in the area of Village Quad 2.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said Wascher is a commuter student at the university. He was in a campus apartment with the two other students, a 19-year-old commuter student and a 21-year-old student who is a resident on campus. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.
Lt. Cicero said Wascher stabbed the 21-year-old victim in the chest once, and in the back four times. This victim is in stable condition, according to Lt. Cicero.
Wascher also stabbed the 19-year-old victim in the chest once, and in the back once. That victim was in surgery during the time of the police press conference around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and remains in critical condition.
The university was on lockdown as police searched for Wascher.
Senior University of Hartford student Adam Stephens said he got a text notification from the school.
"They said that there was a lockdown and that someone was on the loose," Stephens said. "They gave a description of the person to notify public safety."
Almost two hours after the stabbings, a patrol officer saw someone who matched Wascher's description near the wood line. After seeing the officer, Wascher went into the woods before he surrendered and was arrested.
None of the men have any criminal history, according to Lt. Cicero.
The school is no longer on lockdown and the campus is open, police said.
University of Hartford officials released a statement Sunday evening saying the school will provide counseling services to those in need of support.
Wascher is being held on $1 million bail and will be in court Monday morning.
