Vax.India.Now raised millions for the people of India with a star-studded virtual event also meant to buoy spirits as the country battles the Covid-19 crisis.
The event, which was livestreamed by CNN and Dreamstage.live, was hosted last month by Hasan Minhaj and featured several celebs, including Liam Neeson, Annie Lennox, A.R. Rahman, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, Asif Mandvi and Nishat Khan.
The brainchild of Anuradha Palakurthi, who runs her own foundation out of New England that supports the promotion of Indian culture, Vax.India.Now cast a spotlight what's happening on the ground in India.
It also helped to educate viewers on how they can help save lives and make an impact in the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
