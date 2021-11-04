Peanut Butter Protein Truffles
Ingredients
• 1 cup extra chunky no-stir natural peanut butter ( We prefer Santa Cruz)
• 1/4 cup raw honey
• 1 scoop protein powder ( We prefer Dr. Colker’s Slimshot Choconilla protein powder)
• 1 tablespoon coconut flour
• ¼ cup Miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 2-4 REAL Chocolate Chip Cookies (for outer layer of truffle)
Instructions
1. Place 2 – 4 REAL Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Vitamix or blender. Blend on high for 15 - 30 seconds. Place in bowl or on plate and set aside.
2. Mix all remaining Ingredients (except cookies) in glass bowl. Integrate well. Using hands to mix is helpful.
3. Scoop out mixture with small 1 inch ice cream scoop and place on tray lined with parchment paper.
4. Roll each scooped out serving individually with hands to form round balls.
5. Roll each Truffle ball into cookie crumbs to create a coating. Set back on tray with parchment paper.
6. When all truffles are finished and coated with cookies, place entire tray in refrigerator and chill for at least 3 hours. Then Enjoy!
No Bake Vegan Lemon bars with Lemon Blueberry Cookie Crust
For the Crust:
Use 12 REAL Lemon blueberry cookies. Press cookies into 8x8 inch square pan lined with parchment paper. Make sure there are no areas of bottom of pan showing through.
For the vegan lemon cheesecake:
• 2 cups raw cashews, soaked for at least four hours or preferably overnight, drain and rinse before using
• ¼ cup full-fat coconut cream
• ¼ cup pure maple syrup
• ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
• Zest for 1 lemon
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Create Cookie Crust. Set Aside.
2. In a Vitamix combine all of the filling ingredients and blend for about 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture is silky smooth and creamy.
3. Pour the filling into the prepared pan over the crust and smooth the top.
4. Place in the freezer to set for at least 3 hours or until completely firm before slicing and serving.
5. When serving, you may want to thaw at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.
6. After cutting bars into desired shape (square or rectangle), slice very thin pieces of lemon to decorate the top of the bar. May also serve with fresh blueberries or a blueberry compote per below recipe.
Blueberry Compote:
Ingredients:
• 1 cup blueberries
• 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup
• Drop of fresh lemon juice
Instructions:
Place ½ cup of blueberries a side. Mix the other ½ cup of blueberries with maple syrup and lemon juice in medium sauce pan at low heat; Stir frequently until juices release approximately 6 minutes. Pour mixture over reserved blueberries fold together. Chill completely. Compote can be covered and kept in the refrigerator for up to three days.
REAL Pumpkin Mousse Parfait:
Ingredients
• 1/3 cup coconut cream (native forest works best, only use cream, not the liquid)
• 1 ½ cup organic pumpkin purée (1 can)
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 2 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 ¼ teaspoon powdered ginger
• ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• ¼ teaspoon Celtic sea salt
• 2 ½ cups dairy free whipped cream (SOCO Cocowhip) 1 container
• 8 REAL Peanut Butter Cookies
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Chill coconut cream in refrigerator for at least 2-4 hours. Try not to use liquid from the bottom of the can. (Only use a tiny bit - the more you use, the thinner the mousse will be.)
2. Add to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or hand mixer): Add pumpkin, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Turn speed to medium and beat for about 30 seconds, until well incorporated and no lumps remain.
3. Using a spatula, fold in dairy free coconut whipped cream until fully incorporated. Place a REAL Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie on the bottom of a small glass container or ramekin. Spoon mousse on top of cookie. You can create as many layers as you like.
4. Spoon a dollop of coconut cream on top of mousse.
5. Top off with crushed candied pecans.
6. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Serve Chilled and ENJOY!
