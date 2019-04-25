HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family is grieving as Hartford police investigate the murder of a 16-year-old boy from Windsor.
The deadly 'targeted' shooting happened early Wednesday morning.
Family members and police identified the victim as 16-year-old Felipe Lopez of Windsor.
According to officers, it happened on Albany Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
During a morning news conference, police revealed that the car Felipe Lopez had been driving was uninsured and not registered. He did not have a license.
However, they also said the vehicle was not reported stolen.
Felipe Lopez was found inside the crashed vehicle. Police said he struck a parked car in a church parking lot.
“The car went through the traffic light at Sigourney Street going northbound, crossed Albany Avenue, went into the driveway and struck a car right in that church driveway lot," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford police.
Police also said he had been shot in the torso and several other places. However, the vehicle had no bullets in it.
Felipe Lopez was the only one in the car when officers arrived.
They said he was taken to a local hospital where he died just before 1:30 a.m.
"There's a lot of emotions; sad, anger. Why is a 16-year-old driving around at 1 a.m.? Why is he in a car that's not registered or insured? What is he doing out there? Why did someone feel like the best course of action was to take this young boy's life," Cicero said.
According to his family, Lopez would've celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday.
His mother made a plea for information about what happened.
"He was my baby," said Alma Lopez, Felipe's mother. "He was a good kid, a father, a son, a boyfriend, a brother, nephew, a friend to a lot of people."
Police said they'll be looking at everything from the car, including his cell phone. They'll also be looking at cameras that were in the area.
“We’re going to try and follow the car back from where it came from and see if we can get more information in that regard," Cicero said.
Throughout the day on Albany Avenue, friends left behind candles.
"We used to just make funny jokes and stuff and just laugh with each other," said Jadriel Santana.
Felipe Lopez was enrolled in Windsor Public Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Cooke said he was a student at LP Wilson, which was described as an off site program. Grief counselors will be on hand at both LP Wilson and Windsor High School.
More than 100 people attended a vigil to honor Lopez's life on Wednesday evening.
"He was home all day long and I really don't know what happened. I thought he was home, I didn't know he was out until the cops came knocking at my door," Alma said.
Felipe leaves behind an infant daughter.
"It's like I'm looking at her all over again every time she smiles," Alma said.
The Lopez family said she's the legacy Felipe leaves behind.
"I would tell my granddaughter that her father would want her to follow her dreams, the sky's the limit," said Alma.
Family members described Lopez as a funny, kind and all-around good person.
The homicide marked Hartford's 8th of the year, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.
“I don’t care how little information you might think it is, please, please contact Hartford PD," Alma Lopez said. "I need information about what happened to my baby.”
In a statement, Windsor School Superintendent Craig Cooke said "It is with deep sadness that I must share the news of the death of Windsor student Felipe Lopez, who passed away from a serious injury in Hartford, CT early this morning. Felipe has been a member of the Windsor school community for a few years and will be remembered fondly by his friends and fellow students. Losing a member of the school community can be quite devastating for students and staff as well as the greater Windsor community. We have grief counselors available at Windsor High School and the L.P. Wilson Community Center today and continuing through the week as needed. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this event is important in helping students work through their grief. We send our sincere sympathies to Felipe’s family and friends."
(1) comment
16yrs old out out on the streets @12:45am on a week night???
