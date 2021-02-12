Ingredients:
• Block of feta cheese
• Grape tomatoes
• Garlic
• Salt & pepper
• Italian seasoning
• Olive oil
• Fresh basil
• Pasta of your choice
Directions:
1. Place feta in center of baking dish
2. Surround feta with tomatoes, filling the dish
3. Sprinkle on chopped garlic
4. Season with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning
5. Drizzle olive oil over top
6. Bake at 400° for 35 minutes
7. Prepare your pasta
8. Once feta/tomato mixture is out of the oven, mash up tomatoes and feta.
9. Pour feta/tomato mixture over pasta & stir
10. Top with fresh basil
11. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.