NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Family members and former co-workers of a New Haven police officer severely injured in a crash more than 13 years ago are paying their respects after she passed away from those injuries.
They are all remembering Officer Diane Gonzalez.
The wake is happening at a funeral home in New Haven’s Wooster Square neighborhood.
Friends, family, and different departments from across the state are all paying their respects.
The bunting hangs out in front of New Haven’s police headquarters as the flags fly at half-staff.
“I was in Newhallville and she was in Dixwell and as a female you look to these other females and I heard someone say the term matriarch and that’s what she was. She was happy. She was somebody who always helped,” said acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
Dominguez says Officer Diane Gonzalez made quite the impression on her when she was just starting her career.
“My memories of her as what it meant as another female, working on a nightshift in a male dominated police department and really just always there to help you,” Dominguez said. “Whether it’s to back you up on a call, whether it’s to guide you, whether it was to mentor you in a way that you didn’t know you were being mentored.”
Gonzalez’s former department is hurting after the 60-year-old passed away last week from injuries she suffered on the job 13 years ago.
In September of 2008, Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte were responding to a domestic violence call when their police cruisers collided at Chapel Street and East Street.
Aponte was killed instantly. Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma until she succumbed to her injuries last week.
“She always had kind words for people, and she was truly an amazing person, an amazing police officer,” said retired New Haven Police Officer David Hartman.
Friday night, current police officers and former co-workers gathered at the accident site, saluting the 13-year veteran as her hearse passed by.
“She wore a smiley face on her uniform as she worked the midnight shift. A night like this, you’re cold, you’re tired and Diane was always smiling,” said Rebecca Goddard, a retired New Haven Police Officer.
A mother of three, her family says “She had an infectious laugh, a quick wit and was always upbeat. She had a positive outlook on life and was a fighter until the very end.”
“I think it’s just how she cared about everyone who worked for her. She was the mother hen,” Dominguez said.
Visiting hours will take place until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
There will be a graveside service with department honors at Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.