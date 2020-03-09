Find the free Channel 3 streaming news app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. Stream live newscasts and replays, live Pinpoint Doppler Radar, and breaking news and updates.
Roku:
Navigate to the search option on your Roku.
Search for WFSB using the search panel.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
For more information check the Roku Channel Store here.
Amazon Fire:
Navigate to the search option on your Amazon Fire stick.
Search WFSB using the search panel.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Apple TV:
Navigate to the search menu on Apple TV.
Search for WFSB.
Select Channel 3 Eyewitness News under Apps.
Select "open" to download.
