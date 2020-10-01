John Lithgow appeared remotely on Wednesday's "Late Show" with a delightful surprise for Stephen Colbert and his audience.
The actor had convinced his pal Meryl Streep to read from his book, "Trumpty Dumpty Wanted A Crown: Verses For A Despotic Age," and of course the Oscar winner did not disappoint.
Streep read Lithgow's "The Toreys, also known as "The Tiger King," to the camera, and brought full drama to the story of a political party that enables a tiger, who becomes king but at a great cost.
Besides Streep, Lithgow has enlisted a number of famous friends to read from the book in what has become a virtual book tour. Samuel L. Jackson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg have all participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.