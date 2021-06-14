Hip Hop star Nelly is teaming up again with Florida Georgia Line for his new single 'Lil Bit.' He's sharing where he got his love of country music.

Tonight on PEOPLE: Hip Hop star Nelly is teaming up again with Florida Georgia Line for his new single 'Lil Bit'. Their last collaboration 'Cruise' went over 10 times Platinum. Sandra Vergara spoke with him on where he got his love of country music.

