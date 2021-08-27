The hunt for Libby German and Abigail Williams' killer from 2017 in Delphi, IN.

The hunt for Libby German and Abigail Williams' killer. The teens were found dead on Valentine's Day 2017 in a town of less than 3,000 people:  Delphi, IN. Despite audio and video recordings, their murderer is still out there. Tonight, Libby's sister is opening up.

