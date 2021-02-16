Tonight on People: Gretchen Carlson sits down with Kim Ng, the general manager of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, and the first woman ever to hold that title in any of the bigtime sport leagues. Tune in at 7:30pm on Ch.3!
