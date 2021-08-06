Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic 'Respect'.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic 'Respect'. What did she need to embody the ‘Queen of Soul’ and what was the ultimate blessing she got when she met the legend years ago? The answers tonight on People!

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.