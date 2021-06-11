Jimmy Smits made a name for himself in iconic TV dramas. Now, you find him singing and dancing in the movie musical 'In The Heights!'

Tonight on PEOPLE: Jimmy Smits made a name for himself in iconic TV dramas such as 'LA Law' and 'NYPD Blue'. Now, you find him singing and dancing in the movie musical 'In The Heights', but it's a challenge he embraced!

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.