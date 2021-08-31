How the ladies of T.L.C. are keeping Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes' memory alive, nearly 20 years after her death.

Tonight on People: T.L.C. remains America's all-time top-selling all-female act, with more than 85 million albums sold. The group hits the road this Friday, nearly 20 years after the death of founding member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes. Jeremy spoke with them about keeping her memory alive.

