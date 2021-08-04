Tonight on PEOPLE: Rosie O'Donnell opens up on the ‘PEOPLE in the 90s’ podcast with hosts Andrea Lavinthal and Jason Sheeler. They cover her whole career, including how Rosie broke down gender barriers in standup comedy.
Watch People TV tonight on Channel 3
- Andrea Almeida
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Andrea Almeida
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Kaitlyn Naples, Mike Savino
West Hartford police say hundreds of illegal ATV, dirt bike riders converged on local streets Sunday
- Kaitlyn Naples, Courtney Zieller
- Ryan Trowbridge, Roger Susanin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.