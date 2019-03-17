WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The three children who went missing out of Waterbury last month during a supervised visit have been returned home safely, say police.
Waterbury Police say Maryah Matthew, 2, Dylan McGrath, 5, and Maddison McGrath, 7, returned home on Saturday after being accompanied on a commercial flight with representatives from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.
Crystal McGrath, with help from Lester Joy, took the children during a supervised visitation with DCF in Waterbury on February 16th.
An Amber Alert was issued after they were spotted in Texas following their disappearance.
Police say McGrath and Joy are in custody at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in Denton, Texas. They are facing three counts of risk of injury and three counts of custodial interference in Waterbury.
McGrath and Joy are pending extradition to Connecticut.
Waterbury Police will be holding a press conference on Monday, March 18th at Waterbury Police Headquarters at 9:30 a.m.
