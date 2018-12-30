Clouds and rain expected to ring in 2019

Wet weather is expected to ring in the New Year on Monday evening.
While the end of 2018 is expected to be dry, Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron is predicting clouds and rain to form with temps in the lower 40s.
In some parts of the state, Cameron said pockets of cold air may mix with the moisture in the air resulting in the possibility for light, scattered snow showers.
As for New Year’s Eve, Cameron suggested bringing an umbrella to any holiday events as rain showers are a guarantee.
Track rain showers, here.
New Year’s Day begins rainy, but Cameron is expecting the precipitation to dissipate by mid-morning making way for mild weather. Cameron expects clearing skies and highs in the 50s.
By Wednesday and Thursday however, the cold air is expected to return sending temps to the upper 30s and teens, respectively, said Cameron.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are watching a potential development of a storm system to the south that could result in ice on Friday morning. But, temps are expected to rise into the 40s on Friday afternoon.
To read the complete Technical Discussion, click here.
