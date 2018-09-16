From Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest in the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center…
***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut from late tonight through late tomorrow night***
Tonight: Mild and muggy, showers likely, areas of fog. Low: 65-72.
Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible. Tropical downpours could cause localized flash flooding. High: 78 inland, 78 shore.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then partial clearing in the afternoon, breezy, cooler, and less humid. Low: 64. High: 74 inland, 75 shore.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 54. High: 73 inland, 72 shore.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and turning warmer. Low: 60. High: 84 inland, 83 shore.
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 72. High: 75 inland, 75 shore.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50. High: 72 inland, 73 shore.
Monday: Partly sunny and comfortable. Low: 50. High: 75 inland, 73 shore.
