HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a cold and windy Tuesday, an alert is being issued for Friday for a storm that is expected to bring heavy rain.
An Early Warning Weather Alert is being issued for Friday due to the high winds and heavy rain that is expected to hit the state.
Rain will begin to develop Thursday night, but the temperatures will remain above freezing.
Heavy rain will start on Friday and last throughout the day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the primary issue will be the rain, which could reduce visibility and bring between 1 to 3 inches of rain.
There is also a concern for poor drainage flooding in localized areas.
The secondary issue is strong winds as well as a possibility for coastal flooding.
“There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call and ‘inside runner,’” said DePrest.
The alert will last through Friday.
Rain will begin to taper off Friday night.
“Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2”, but there could be even more in some locations. The heavy rain could result in localized poor drainage flooding,” DePrest said.
Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to be in the low and middle 50s.
“However, if the wind is more east or northeasterly, temperatures could stay in the 40s especially in northern and western portions of the state,” said DePrest.
A few showers will linger on Saturday, but conditions will improve. Temperatures will be in highs between 45 and 50.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy.
