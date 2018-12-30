HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Happy New Year!
We rang in the new year on a soggy note, but the precipitation has cleared. The state will see mild temperatures in the 50s and possibly 60s throughout the day.
"The record high for January 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees," said Meteorologist Mike Cameron. "The record high for Bridgeport is 62 degrees. Both records were set in 1966. It could be close!"
However, Cameron said the mild temps are expected to be short-lived as a northwest flow will usher in much cooler air and temps will fall back into the 40s overnight Tuesday and by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon is to be breezy and with partly to mostly sunny skies, said Cameron.
Wednesday evening will see the temps dip back into the 20s, making it feel seasonably cold, said Cameron.
The Meteorologists at Channel 3 are watching a potential disturbance in a wind that could result in snow showers or a period of light snow on Thursday morning.
"Snowfall accumulations should be minor, but there could be some impact on the morning commute," said Cameron.
But, temps are expected to rise into the upper 30s by the afternoon, said Cameron.
Cameron said a storm system bringing rain will make its way into the state but Friday afternoon and evening as the clouds thicken.
To read the complete Technical Discussion, click here.
