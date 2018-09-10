More rain, thunderstorms... heat, humidity... and Florence!

GOOD MORNING…
Today, tomorrow and Thursday will bring about warmer and muggier weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with high humidity. Another round of rain/storms will occur today, when a weakening cold front will move in, acting as a trigger. With an unstable air mass, combined with daytime heating, there will also be an ongoing chance for isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. The end of the week still looks to be dry as high pressure builds into the region.
Meanwhile, we continue to monitor (as does the entire East Coast of the US), Hurricane Florence. On Sunday it was a tropical storm that regained hurricane status; then, 24 hours later, it became a Category 4 storm. It’s heading west-northwest and the latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center brings Florence to the coast of the Carolinas by Thursday. This storm could be catastrophic if it were to maintain its strength, making landfall as a Cat 4 hurricane. In addition to the wind and storm surge … once it moves inland, it may stall – meaning very heavy rain could fall, leading to a heightened concern for major flooding. We’re still a few days out and things could change, so stay tuned! Regardless, high pressure over New England appears to block Florence from heading in our direction. Therefore, the impact here will be minimal: larger swells, rough surf and dangerous rip current along Atlantic facing coastline.
OTHER TROPICAL SYSTEMS
There are two other storms in the Atlantic: Isaac and Helene. Isaac’s path will take it over the Lesser Antilles during the next five days; Helene will curve northwest and then north, staying safely away from North America.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will remain situated overhead all weekend, translating to storm-free, dry weather. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun on Saturday, then a bit more sunshine on Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
AUGUST 2018
August 2018 went into the record books as one of the warmest and wettest on record! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport came in at 75.9 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees above normal. It was a tie with August 2016 for the 2nd warmest on record! The warmest August on record was in 1973 when the average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Although we had very little rain over the last 9 days of the month (only a trace at Bradley International), August was the 3rd wettest on record with a total of 9.10 inches. The wettest August (and all-time wettest month) was in 1955 when we received a one-two tropical punch from Connie and Diane. Total rainfall was 21.87”. August 2011 is in 2nd place with 11.67”. That was when Tropical Storm Irene brought heavy rain to the state.
HEAT HEADLINES
So far in 2018, there have been 4 heat waves: the first lasted 7 days… June 29th – July 5th; the second one was only 3 days… July 15th – 17th; the third one was 5 days in duration… August 5th – 9th. Our latest heat wave lasted 4 days (September 3rd – 6th). We’ve now had 32 days this year with a temperature of at least 90 degrees. The record is 38 days in 1983 and the average for a year is 17 days.
Also, a record has been set for longest stretch of consecutive days 80 or higher, for the Hartford Area. The prior record of 36 days from 1939 was well surpassed, with 44 days in a row, from June 28th to August 10th of this year!
