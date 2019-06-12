(WFSB) – After a few beautiful days, Thursday will feature rain and colder weather.
The temps started to dip Wednesday evening with highs in the 50s and 60s and increasing clouds.
A storm system and warm front will move up the coast tomorrow, which will cause periods of rain and drizzle.
Downpours and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.
“While the heaviest rain should fall to the east of Connecticut, a few downpours are likely and there could be a rumble or two of thunder,” Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Highs will only range between the upper 50s to mid 60s.
“By comparison, the normal high for June 13th for the Greater Hartford Area is 79 degrees,” DePrest said.
The storm will move out of the state Thursday night and the conditions will begin to improve.
A few more showers are possible during the evening hours.
“Rainfall totals from this storm will likely range from 0.25” to over 1.0” in parts of the state,” DePrest said. “It looks like Eastern Connecticut stands the best chance to realize the higher rainfall totals.”
For Friday, a few scattered showers are possible, but most of the day should be dry.
Temps will remain cooler with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
“Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there will be a strong westerly breeze,” DePrest said.
Father’s Day weekend looks mostly clear with the exception of a shower on Sunday evening.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with warmer temps ranging between 80 and 85 degrees.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be warm, but more humid than Saturday.
There is a chance for a shower, and even a thunderstorm, Sunday evening.
“The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a weak frontal boundary will spark a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during in the afternoon and evening,” DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.