HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The roads will be wet on Saturday night and into Sunday morning because of a storm that has moved into our state.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the majority of our state will see rain, but there is potential for a wintry mix in the northern hills, more specifically Litchfield County.
The rain could be heavy at times and morning temperatures will be in the 30s.
As night transitions into morning, any wintry mix will change to rain.
Cameron said he expects 0.5” to 1.5” of rain, with southeastern Connecticut seeing the higher totals.
On Sunday, temperatures will vary throughout the state due to the warm front that moved in. Litchfield County could stay in the 40s, while the southern part of the state could see temps in the 50s.
Any showers that remain will dissipate by Sunday night and the skies will begin to clear.
Monday is going to be mild with temperatures ranging between 55-60 and a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be a small chance for a shower later in the day.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be windy, colder and partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but cold, with afternoon highs in the 30s. Cameron said the winds will be lighter in comparison to Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.