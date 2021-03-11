THURSDAY RECAP…
Today was the warmest day of the year, and it was the first time the temperature reached 70 degrees or higher since last November! The last time the temperature reached 70 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area was on November 11th (120 days ago) when the high was 72. While today was unseasonably mild, temperatures did not reach record levels. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for March 11th is 75 degrees, set in 1977. The record high for Bridgeport is 67 degrees, also set in 1977. Many coastal communities stayed in the 50s today due to a strengthening onshore breeze. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is still in the 30s.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will approach Southern New England tonight, and the south to southwesterly flow of mild air will continue. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s. The sky will become cloudy, and there will be a chance for a shower especially after midnight. Any rainfall will be spotty and light.
FRIDAY…
The cold front will pass through the state tomorrow early morning, and a passing shower will be possible until 9:00 am. The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny and it is going to be another mild day since cold air will temporarily lag behind the departing front. Highs will range from the 50s in the Northwest Hills to the low and middle 60s elsewhere. Temperatures could achieve record lows in shoreline communities as long as the wind remains westerly or northwesterly. The record high for Bridgeport for March 12th is 65 degrees, set in 2012. It should be very close! Record highs will not be achieved in the Greater Hartford Area. The record high is 74 degrees, also set in 2012.
A strong northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state tomorrow night. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are quite possible in parts of the state. The result could be isolated power outages. It is possible Wind Advisory criteria will be met. Fortunately, the strongest winds won’t last more than a few hours. By Saturday morning, they won’t be nearly as strong. However, the air will turn noticeably cooler with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a bright weekend, but a jacket will come in handy again. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The northwest wind could gust to 30 mph or higher, especially during the morning hours.
Saturday night will be clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the 20s to near 30.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwest wind. Highs will be in the 40s to possibly as high as 50 degrees near the coast. Much colder air will overspread the state Sunday night. Temperatures will dip to 15-25 by Monday morning.
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend! Officially, DST begins at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will turn our clocks forward 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. While this weekend will be shortened by 1 hour, we’ll enjoy more daylight later in the day. If fact, sunset Sunday evening will be at 6:56 pm!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and unseasonably chilly. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s over interior portions of the state. Monday night will be clear and quite cold with lows 15-25.
Yesterday, we thought high pressure would deflect a storm to the south of New England on Tuesday. However, it now looks like precipitation will move northward into Southern New England. The morning should be dry, but rain or a rain/snow mix appears likely during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should reach the 40s before the precipitation arrives. Therefore, we expect little or no snow accumulation at this point.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, and a rain shower is possible. Highs should be in the 50s.
Thursday will start out sunny, but clouds may arrive during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Highs will be in the 50s. Rain will be possible Thursday night, then rain could mix with or change to snow on Friday. Since the storm is still more than a week away, many things could change. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
