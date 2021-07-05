THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Due to more clouds than anticipated, temperatures Monday only peaked in the mid-70s in many locations. Fortunately it’s been dry and that should be the case as we head through the evening hours which is great news for the numerous firework displays happening across the state. Temps will go from the 70s into the 60s after sunset.
Overnight, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, the mercury only bottoms out in the mid to upper 60s.
THE ABBREVIATED WORK-WEEK…
Tomorrow, we’re back to the combination of heat and high humidity… as temps inland exceed 90, heat index values could reach 95-100! Air Quality will also be poor, so for those with respiratory distress, spending time inside with air conditioning is ideal. Also, there’s a threat for afternoon and early evening storms that could be strong to severe (damaging wind is the greatest threat). At the shoreline, temperatures should peak in the 80s with noticeably higher humidity.
Wednesday features another round of heat & humidity… with a chance for isolated to scattered afternoon/evening storms. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.
Our unsettled pattern continues Thursday into Friday, but it won’t be as hot, as a slow moving cold front heads in our direction and becomes nearly stationary. Additionally, and as of now, Elsa (in some form – remnants or as a tropical storm) passes near Southern New England Thursday night into Friday morning. Wind doesn’t appear to be a big threat; however, moisture gets drawn into the approaching storm system so rain will be likely.
THE WEEKEND…
The upcoming weekend also looks to be a bit unsettled, with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
