TUESDAY RECAP…
Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures fell just short of 90 during peak heating this afternoon. Many cities and towns topped out in the mid to upper 80s, well above the average high of 82 for August 24th.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Wherever your evening plans may take you, the weather cooperates as temperatures slowly drop from the 80s into the 70s after sunset. Any lingering spotty cloud cover will erode. Overnight, under a clear sky, temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s (about 5 degrees above average).
OUR 4th HEAT WAVE...
While it did not begin today, it should get underway tomorrow and last through Friday. For our part of the country, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher (as measured at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records for the Hartford Area are maintained).
We expect temperatures to reach and exceed 90 tomorrow (especially inland), then perhaps peak between 90 to 95 Thursday (a degree or two warmer than tomorrow). Additionally, the humidity will remain at/near uncomfortable levels through the end of the week (dew point values near 70). The combo of heat and a high humidity will create a heat index, what it “feels like” in the low to mid-90s tomorrow, then between 95 and 100 Thursday afternoon --- because of this, a Heat Advisory has been posted for parts of the state. Friday, highs should again reach and exceed 90.
With high pressure in control, tomorrow will be dry. Thursday, a disturbance to our west could come close enough to touch off an isolated shower or storm late in the day (primarily across western CT). A cold front should approach and then cross the region as we close out the week, as this happens a shower or thunderstorm will be possible (but the chance appears rather low at this point).
THE WEEKEND...
The last weekend of august features brief relief from the heat and high humidity. Behind the front, we expect a more comfortable air mass to overspread the state Saturday. Highs should range from the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, the humidity creeps back up… and temps start to warm again. As of now, both days should be dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Temperatures will continue to rise Monday. They could reach near 90 and the humidity will again be near oppressive levels. More of the same can be expected for Tuesday. With an approaching cold front, there will be a thunderstorm risk in the afternoon and evenings (likely a better chance Tuesday, as opposed to Monday).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 23th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 23th of August last year, there were 38 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
