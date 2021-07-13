THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Connecticut will remain in a cool, damp easterly flow throughout the night. That means the sky will remain cloudy. There will also be a chance for a shower, and possibly some thunder. However, most of the night will be rain-free. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be the transition day from cooler than normal to hot. Morning clouds and scattered showers will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon, and temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the warmth of the afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of state in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. The only area not included is Southeastern Connecticut.
Any showers and storms will dissipate tomorrow night. Areas of fog may form due to the high humidity. Lows will range from 65-70.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Get ready for some heat! Temperatures will likely reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the coast by Thursday afternoon. The humidity will be high as well. Despite the sultry conditions, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low. It should be a partly to mostly sunny day.
Friday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. In fact, it should be the hottest day of the week with highs 90-95. A cold front may come close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm risk in the evening, but there is also a chance we’ll get through the day completely dry.
The record high for Thursday, July 15th, for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 1995. That record will remain intact. The record high for Friday, July 16th, is 96 degrees, set in 1983. There is a slight chance that record will be challenged. For now, we are forecasting a high of 93 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front will stall near or over Southern New England this weekend. That means showers and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. With high humidity in place, heavy downpours will be possible at some point. That is not good news given this has already been one of the wettest Julys on record. Sunshine will be in short supply throughout the weekend, but there may be just enough to boost temperatures into the range of 85-90 Saturday. Sunday should be a couple of degrees cooler with highs in the mid-80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure will track to the east of New England on Monday. That should allow the front to shift to the east. This may bring slightly drier air into Connecticut. Still, there will be a chance for showers, and it should be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers could pop up during the afternoon.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
