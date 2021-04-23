THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a pleasant Friday evening, although it will be breezy and a bit on the cool side. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s. The wind will become light later tonight, and temperatures will dip into the range of 35-45. The sky will be clear throughout the night.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Tomorrow will be an ideal day for outdoor activities! Temperatures will rise to near 70 over interior portions of the state. A developing southwesterly breeze will keep the shoreline a bit cooler. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s. The sky will be mostly sunny for a good part of the day, then a veil of high clouds may dim the sun later in the afternoon.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow night, and rain will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
A coastal storm will bring rain to the state Sunday morning, but how much rain remains to be seen. If the storm tracks farther offshore, we’ll just get a glancing blow with light rain. A more northerly track would bring a period of steadier and heavier rain to the state. For now, we are forecasting rain Sunday morning. The wet weather will end during the afternoon since the storm will be progressive. There is even a good chance the sun will make an appearance before the day is over. It is going to be breezy and cool, but temperatures should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by late afternoon.
We can expect further clearing Sunday night. Lows will range from 38-45.
NEXT WEEK…
It is going to be a very interesting week! It will start out seasonably cool, but there is the potential for summerlike weather later in the week! Monday will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s. Monday night will be clear and cool with lows within a few degrees of 40.
The warm-up will begin on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The coast will be cooler due to a developing onshore breeze.
The warming will continue Wednesday and Thursday. How warm it gets greatly depends on the position of a warm front. This makes temperature forecasting very difficult, but there is the potential for highs in the 80s either Wednesday or Thursday! If the warm front hangs up over Connecticut, it won’t be as warm. The warm front could also be the focus for a few scattered showers either Wednesday or Thursday. For now, we are forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs near 80 away from the coast. Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs ranging from near 70 along the Southeast Coast (where it could be foggy) to the 80s well inland! Friday will be warm as well. Highs will either be in the 70s or 80s. It all depends on the progress of a cold front that could bring scattered showers to the state by the end of the week. As you can see the forecast for next week comes with some degree of uncertainty. Stay tuned!
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by this Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.