TODAY, 12/11/20…
After a chilly morning, temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and the sky will be mostly sunny! The wind is very light this morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure slips offshore.
THE WEEKEND…
A warm front will spread clouds and rain into the state tomorrow. It is possible showers will arrive Saturday morning, and there will be more showers and areas of drizzle during the afternoon. Areas of fog may develop as well. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Therefore, we won’t have to worry about any snow or ice.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.
It now looks like Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days! While a shower is possible, most of the day will be dry and unseasonably mild. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s, and we should see a little sunshine from time to time. There will be a brisk southwesterly breeze.
The air will turn a little colder Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with some light precipitation, but it could also be a big miss. For now, we are forecasting dry weather. The sky should be partly sunny, and there will be a cool north or northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 40s.
High pressure will push colder air southward across New England Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will dip into the 20s Monday night, and highs Tuesday will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. There will be a chilly northerly breeze too, but the sky will be mostly sunny.
Several forecast guidance models are now predicting a major coastal storm for Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Since the storm is still 5 days away, there are so many uncertainties. However, there is the potential for heavy snow or a heavy wintry mix. It could also be windy and quite cold. We’ll keep you updated!
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.