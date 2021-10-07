THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will continue to bring tranquil conditions to the state tonight. However, the combination of clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds, and dew points in the 50s will result in the development of fog. This is exactly what happened last night. Plus, the autumn nights are longer, and this allows for more cooling to take place. The fog will be locally dense, and this will restrict driving visibility. After a mild day, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be a lot like today. Fog will burn off in the morning. It will take longer to do so in some areas than others. However, the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s, and the wind will be very light throughout the day.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
Another area of high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada this weekend, and it will deliver a shot of much cooler air to all of New England. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s at best. Since there will be a northeast to easterly flow from off the ocean, there will be a lot of clouds as well. Sky conditions will vary from overcast to mostly cloudy. At some point there could be a few sprinkles or some spotty drizzle. However, most of the weekend will be dry and we may get a peek at the sun from time to time. We do have to mention the possibility of a steadier rain on Sunday. We’ll be keeping an eye on a storm system along the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The European Model spreads rain into Connecticut on Sunday, but the GFS model keeps the steady rain well to the south of Long Island. We’ll keep you updated!
At least weather conditions will be good for the Hartford Marathon/Half Marathon on Saturday. The temperature should be in the lower 50s by 8:00 am. By noon, the temperature will be close to 60 degrees. A northeasterly wind will average 5-10 mph. Other than a sprinkle or two, we’re not expecting rain to be a problem.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will bring a return to brighter, milder weather next week! Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Monday, and we’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The mornings will be cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, but the afternoons will be quite mild with highs in the 70s. Other than a slight chance for a shower Monday morning then again on Wednesday, we are forecasting a period of dry weather.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
