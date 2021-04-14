TONIGHT & TOMORROW…
A slow-moving coastal storm will continue to bring a drenching rain to Connecticut this evening. Aloft, a cut-off low will move over Southern New England later tonight and tomorrow morning. This will chill the atmosphere from top to bottom. Therefore, rain will mix with and change to snow after midnight, especially in the higher elevations of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Temperatures will drop into the 30s later tonight, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Periods of rain and wet snow will continue tomorrow. Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. In the higher elevations, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s. Some accumulation of snow is likely in the hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County, as well as the higher elevations of Tolland and Windham Counties could receive 2-6” of heavy wet snow. This is especially true in elevations above 1,000 feet. This is where the weight of the snow could result in scattered power outages. Fortunately, only some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal. In lower elevations (like Hartford), the ground is warm, but a slushy coating on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out. We are not expecting any accumulation of snow in shoreline communities. Tomorrow evening will not be pleasant at all with a chilly wind along with some lingering rain and wet snow. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s in many locations tomorrow night.
Regarding rainfall, many Connecticut towns will receive 1-2" from this storm with locally higher amounts. The rain is doing a lot of good since deficits have exceeded 2.5" since March 1st, the beginning of the meteorological spring.
THE WEEKEND…
Clouds will linger into Saturday morning and a rain or wet snow shower is possible. However, weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny during the afternoon, and the air will be cool with highs in the mid-50s.
Temperatures will rise a little closer to normal by Sunday as they peak in the 50s to near 60 degrees. The normal, or average, high for April 18th for the Greater Hartford area is 62 degrees. We should see a mix of sun and clouds. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
NEXT WEEK…
We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be warmer thanks to a southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. Highs will range from 65-70!
The front will sweep across Connecticut on Wednesday with a round of clouds and showers. Temperatures will also trend downward. Highs will be near 60 on Wednesday, then Thursday will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.