A CHRISTMAS STORM…
A large storm will track to the west of Connecticut tomorrow (Christmas Eve), then it will drag a strong cold front across Connecticut Friday (Christmas morning).
While there will be limited sunshine tomorrow, it will be primarily dry during the morning. During the afternoon, there will be a rising chance for showers. At the same time, a mild southerly wind will become progressively stronger throughout the day, helping boost temperatures into the 50s. With mild, moist air flowing across the cold snow cover, areas of dense fog are likely to develop. Wind gusts by the evening will range from 30 to 40 mph.
Tomorrow night not only will rain be likely, it will be heavy --- especially toward daybreak (also, a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out). Additionally, the wind could gust up to, perhaps over, 60 mph! This will lead to the possibility of scattered power outages. The peak of the storm will be between 2 and 9am, this is when we expect the worst of the wind and rain.
There are alerts in place statewide due to the wind, also for flooding concerns. This is because of heavy rain, that could total between 2 and 3 inches (maybe up to 4” in spots) …in tandem with very warm air that will lead to melting snow. Since there is 1-2” of water in the snow cover, it would be the equivalent of 2-5” in total! Smaller streams/creeks could rapidly rise, also poor drainage and basement flooding is possible.
After a wet, windy and mild start to Christmas… conditions improve by the afternoon, as the rain ends there could some partial late day clearing (an isolated rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out, especially in the Litchfield Hills). While staring out near/above 60, temperatures drop into the 40s by sunset then into the 30s. The wind will also decrease by the afternoon/evening.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2020…
Fortunately, the weekend will be quiet and seasonably cold. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Morning lows will be near 20 with afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s. Sunday starts out with lows in the mid to upper teens. By the afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky and with a lighter wind, temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a spotty wintry mix later Monday. For now, it does not look like a big storm, but it is something we’ll need to monitor closely. Before any precipitation arrives on Monday, temperatures should rise into the 40s.
Intensifying low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. That should produce a gusty northwest wind across Southern New England… at the same time, the air will also turn colder. Temperatures may not rise above freezing on Tuesday, then it will turn much colder at night. By Wednesday afternoon, highs appear to go back into the mid-30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
