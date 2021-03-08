MARCH 2021, SO FAR…
The first 8 days of March have been cold and dry. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport to-date is 29.4 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees below normal. There has only been 0.26” of rain, which is 0.62” below normal. Snowfall is running 2.1” below normal with only a trace so far this month.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak cold front will move into Southern New England tonight. It will bring an increase in cloud cover, and potentially a few isolated sprinkles or flurries. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-32.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow. The result will be a very nice day! The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise well into the 50s! Even shoreline communities will enjoy the mild weather thanks to a northwesterly breeze most of the day.
High pressure will move directly over the region tomorrow night. That means the sky will be clear and the wind will become very light. These ideal cooling conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s and lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
This is when the warming trend will peak! High pressure will drift to the east of New England on Wednesday. The sky will be sunny, and a southerly breeze will freshen during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s at the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state! An onshore breeze will knock temperatures down Wednesday evening. The water temperature in Long Island Sound is still in the 30s, and cooler maritime air will spread inland. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and 40s.
Thursday will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s away from the coast! We’ll enjoy temperatures that we normally expect in late April and early May! Connecticut will be caught in a squeeze between high pressure offshore and a cold front that will approach the region from the west. The result will be a strong south to southwesterly breeze that could gust to 20-30 mph during the afternoon. This strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 50s, especially in New London County. Thursday night will be breezy and mild with lows around 50!
The cold front will pass through the state on Friday. Therefore, we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover and there will be the chance for a shower or two. Temperatures are still expected to reach the 60s before the front moves through. A northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state Friday night. The mercury will dip into the 30s by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, windy and quite cool with highs in the 40s at best. The northwest wind could gust to 30 mph or higher.
Saturday night will be clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the 20s.
High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be breezy and cold. Highs will only range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s. By this weekend, the normal high for the Greater Hartford Area will bump up from 46 to 47 degrees.
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend! Officially, DST begins at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will turn our clocks forward 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. While this weekend will be shortened by 1 hour, we’ll enjoy more daylight later in the day. If fact, sunset Sunday evening will be at 6:56 pm!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Early Monday morning will be clear, calm, and cold with lows 15-25. Temperatures will rise into the 40s during the afternoon. The sky should be sunny in the morning, then some clouds are expected to mix in during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
