TODAY, 11/20/20…
High pressure, much like yesterday, will continue the southwesterly flow of mild air. Given this, temperatures will continue to trend upward and by the afternoon, they’ll rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees! In fact, some towns across interior CT could eclipse 60. That's an impressive rebound: from lows in the teens (yesterday morning) to highs near 60 in less than 36 hours! We’ll end the week dry and mostly sunny.
THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING…
Tomorrow morning, a cold front pushes through the region with little fanfare. Cooler air lags behind, so by the afternoon temperatures will still be comfortably mild, reaching the mid-50s for highs, under a mostly sunny sky.
The second half of the weekend won’t be quite as nice. Sunday will be cooler with highs primarily in the upper 40s. Also, after beginning the day with some sunshine there will be an increase in cloud cover as a storm system heads our way. A late-day shower can’t be ruled out.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure and a cold front will pass through Southern New England on Monday. Here in Connecticut, we can expect rain Monday morning, but it should end with partial clearing during the afternoon hours as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. We’re forecasting highs between 55 and 60.
Colder air then overspreads the state Monday night, so temperatures will fall into the range of 25-35.
High pressure will bring sunshine, but chilly air to the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s.
Another storm system should bring rain to Southern New England mid-week. Our latest model runs are indicating a delayed arrival, with precipitation now arriving later Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday. We’re still about a week out, and there is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to timing and potency of this impending system. But as of right now, for Thanksgiving, anticipate rain in the morning with afternoon clearing. Otherwise, it’s looking mild, with highs well into the 50s!
The Early Warning Weather Team
----------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.