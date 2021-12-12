THE WEEKEND…
Colder air is filtering into the state after a front moved through last night. Since midnight, we have still seen some gusts that were in the upper 30s. Temperatures early this morning are in the 40s and 50s but will drop more as we head towards daybreak. Today will be a quieter day overall in the 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s and it will be breezy through the day. The normal, or average, high for December 12th is 42 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. You’ll still need a jacket since there will be a brisk northwest to westerly breeze. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week will be unseasonably mild, and storm-free! Monday, high pressure in the Mid-Atlantic States will pump mild air into the state on a strong westerly breeze. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.
Tuesday will be pleasant as well with highs 50-55. Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind won’t be as strong.
The timing for the next warm front is either late Wednesday or early Thursday. We have a slight chance of light rain during that period. The storm may be too far to the north to even give us any measurable precipitation.
Another surge of warm air will move into Southern New England on Thursday as a strong southwesterly wind takes over. We are forecasting highs 55-60! A cold front will pass through the region Friday morning, but it will have little moisture to work with. Therefore, showers should be few and far between. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front and therefore we’ll enjoy another day of temperatures topping 50 degrees. It will be quite breezy however, if not windy at times.
Another system finds its way to New England for next Saturday. This has a better chance of moving through Connecticut and giving us rain. Temperatures will still be far too warm for any snow.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.