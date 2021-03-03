NOON HOUR UPDATE...
After a lot of sunshine during the morning, some clouds pass overhead this afternoon as a cold front pushes through the region. Behind it some relatively cooler air filters into the state (but nothing like we experienced Tuesday). We’ll go from highs in the mid to upper 40s today, to near 40 tomorrow, then to the mid-30s Friday. A breeze will make it feel a bit chillier.
We’ll end the week storm-free and bright, and that will also be the case over the weekend. Temperatures Sat/Sun will be below average: lows near 15-20, highs 35-40.
Early next week, we’ll trend milder (back to normal if not above). Also, our dry stretch still appears to continue well into next week… our next chance for rain may not come until Thursday.
Mark
-----------------------------------
YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
The strong northwest wind made for a brutally cold day. Gusts to 55-65 mph were measured in some locations. Mystic had a gust to 64 mph! High temperatures were only in the 20s and lower 30s. At Bradley International Airport, the high was 29 degrees, which is 14 degrees below normal. The morning low was 13 degrees, which is 11 degrees colder than normal. Of course, the wind made it feel a lot colder. Wind chills were below zero yesterday morning.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…
Today, we’ll get a break from the bitterly cold weather. In fact, temperatures will go from well below normal to a little above by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The normal, or average, high for March 3rd is 43 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon.
A cold front will pass through the state tonight, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, we are not expecting any precipitation other than a stray snow flurry or two. Lows will range from 25-30.
The storm track will remain well to the south of New England throughout the week and the upcoming weekend thanks to a deep northwesterly flow aloft. One storm will move off the Carolina Coast today. Another storm will move off the coast of Florida over the weekend. Both storms will move out to sea far to the south of New England.
Therefore, we can expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! However, the deepening northwesterly flow will deliver another shot of chilly air. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Friday will be colder with highs in the 30s. Both days will be quite breezy, and that means wind chills will be in the teens and 20s much of the time.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. There will still be a noticeably northwesterly or northerly breeze both days. Nighttime lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Other than the chilly temperatures, it will be a very pleasant late winter weekend!
NEXT WEEK…
No major changes! With high pressure in place, Monday and Tuesday will be sunny. In fact, we probably won’t have any precipitation until Thursday. Early indications are it will come in the form of rain. Temperatures will be on the rise next week as well. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s, and temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees by Tuesday.
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.