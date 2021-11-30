NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November will go into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature will come in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation will be 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow since late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
TONIGHT…
We'll transition from one month to the next on a quiet note. The sky will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from the mid-20s inland to the lower 30s at the shoreline.
THE BEGINNING OF DECEMBER…
Tomorrow, December 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter runs from December until the end of February. However, astronomical winter begins with the solstice on Tuesday, December 21st at 10:59 am.
Our Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice as it will be brighter than today. Under a partly sunny sky and with a light west to southwesterly breeze, temperatures will be seasonable as they reach the mid-40s.
A weak disturbance will bring a round of rain showers or mixed precipitation late tomorrow night and early Thursday morning. We may then see some partial clearing before a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon with the next round of showers. We expect temperatures to reach the low and mid-50s before the front arrives, which is quite pleasant for early December!
Colder air will move into the state on a brisk northwest wind Thursday night and Friday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny as we close out the week, and temperatures will peak in the low to mid-40s. Wind gusts to over 30 mph are likely, and wind chill readings (what you feel) will be in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.
Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will diminish.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A weak storm will pass through central New England on Saturday. It could stir up a few rain and wet snow showers in Connecticut, but the bulk of the precipitation will pass by to our north. There will be a brisk west to northwesterly breeze and temperatures will peak in the 40s.
High pressure will move into New England Saturday night. That means the sky will become clear and the wind will diminish, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s.
High pressure will move out to sea and away from New England on Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will move into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. It is going to be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain or a wintry mix will develop Sunday night, but temperatures should remain above freezing.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm will track to the north of Connecticut on Monday, and it will drag a cold front across the state during the afternoon. Rain showers are likely, but it looks like there will be gaps in the precipitation. A developing southerly breeze could boost temperatures into the 50s across much of the state before the front arrives.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low and mid-40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.