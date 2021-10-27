OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater buoy, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
TONIGHT, AND THURSDAY…
The nor'easter continues moving away from New England tonight, allowing an area of high pressure to build into the region. Clouds have been moving out, and our sky will become will clear by daybreak. At the same time, the wind intensity will decrease. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and 40s by morning.
Tomorrow will be the pick of the week! With high pressure in place, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, and the breeze will be gentle. Plus, the air will be seasonably cool with highs 55-60.
Tomorrow night will be the chilliest night of the season due to the combination of clear skies and a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s. There could be a touch of frost in the normally colder locations. The last time the Hartford had a low in the 30s was over 5 months ago!!
FRIDAY…
Conditions will begin to deteriorate again on Friday as the next storm approaches New England from the south. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain may hold off until late Friday or Friday night. It is shaping up to be a chilly day with highs in the low and mid-50s. Lows Friday night will be in the 40s.
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
It looks like we’ll be dealing with another coastal storm on Saturday, although it won’t be nearly as intense as our recent storm. Still, we can expect periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be some lingering showers on Sunday Halloween. However, the bulk of the showers will be gone by Sunday evening, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters! Highs Sunday will be in the 60s, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for last evening of October.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first day of November is looking good! The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will be a comfortable day with highs in the low and middle 60s.
Tuesday, Election Day, should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s lower 60s.
An area of low pressure will move into the state on Wednesday. We can expect an increase in cloud cover and rain may develop by evening. Some wet snow or sleet may mix in over the higher terrain. Daytime highs should range from 50-55.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
