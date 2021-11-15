SATURDAY'S STORM RECAP..
After a cold front moved through with storms Saturday afternoon- the National Weather Service has now confirmed 4 tornadoes touched down in our state- three EF-0 in Branford, Cheshire and Plainfield and an EF-1 in Stonington that moved into RI with a wind speed of 90 MPH. There have not been any previous recorded tornadoes during the month of November in CT or RI dating back to 1950.
EARLY WEEK…
A weak low pressure system passed through overnight and brought some light rain showers and a couple snow showers to northern spots. Otherwise it is a quiet and dry start to this Monday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s along the shoreline. Winds are mostly light coming in from the SW.
Today will be another chilly and brisk November day! Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s in a lot of areas, and with a breeze continuing through the afternoon- it will feel even colder. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll also see just a couple isolated or spot showers, possibly in the NW hills or along the shoreline. Lows dip to below freezing for tonight.
Tuesday will feature a lot more sunshine- but don't be fooled, it's still going to feel pretty chilly out! The winter jacket will need to stick around one more day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and nearing 50 in some areas. It will be breezy once again. Overnight temperatures will be cold & in the upper 20s/ low 30s again- but a brief warm up is in store for later this week!
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will feel slightly warmer, plus the winds will subside. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s with partly sunny skies. For Thursday warm air continues to filter in- and we will top out back in the 60s! Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the week with a good amount of sunshine. This is all ahead of another cold front that will bring us some rainfall very late Thursday evening.
Friday morning's commute could be a rainy one. The rain should push to the east by the late morning and the rest of the day will be fantastic! Northwest winds will knock high temperatures down back into the 50s.
WEEKEND…
We cool back down for the weekend- however any outdoor activities are a go! Saturday looks particularly nice with high pressure over New England. Skies should be clear, and the winds should be calm. Highs will be in the upper 40s. The next system could arrive on Sunday, but it’s too soon to tell if that’ll lean into the following day.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Lorin Richardson
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.